Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rises By 312.5%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AVVIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 32,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Aviva has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

