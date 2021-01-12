Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Increases By 225.7%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 225.7% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 250,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

