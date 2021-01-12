Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Declines By 89.4%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 49,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. CDTi Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.95.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

