Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declines By 73.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLLNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. 42,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,750. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

