Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rises By 1,452.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 1,452.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,251. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGDDY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

