Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Rises By 515.1%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 515.1% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DUC stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 12,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,762. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,889,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,511,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 1,296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 397,020 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,087,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

