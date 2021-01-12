Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Decreases By 65.9%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 350.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

ETTYF opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.