Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Expands By 288.6%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 288.6% from the December 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 55.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,169 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 48.6% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 77,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 133,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

