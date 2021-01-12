Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Expands By 338.3%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 338.3% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KGSDF stock remained flat at $$7.87 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. Kungsleden AB has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

