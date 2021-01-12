Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Drops By 81.9%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the December 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LYSDY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 108,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,074. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

