Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Grows By 462.3%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 462.3% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.57. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other non-life insurance products; and individual insurance, individual annuity insurance, group insurance, and other life insurance products.

