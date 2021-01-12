Short Interest in NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Grows By 7,100.0%

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 7,100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPVS opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. NanoFlex Power has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Get NanoFlex Power alerts:

NanoFlex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoFlex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoFlex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.