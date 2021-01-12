Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Expands By 1,100.0%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NBIO remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,882. Nascent Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

