Short Interest in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Declines By 66.4%

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE NGG opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. National Grid has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get National Grid alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 27.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in National Grid by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in National Grid by 43.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.