Short Interest in Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) Expands By 4,813.0%

Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 4,813.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Recipharm AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPHF opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Recipharm AB has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

Recipharm AB (publ) Company Profile

Recipharm AB (publ) provides contract development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical industry in Sweden, Italy, France, India, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing Steriles & Inhalation, Manufacturing Solids and Others, and Development and Technology.

