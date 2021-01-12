Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Rises By 195.6%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the December 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 278,173 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSPK opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Silver Spike Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

