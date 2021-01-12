Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Rises By 14,828.2%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, a growth of 14,828.2% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 28.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SNOA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.23. 22,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,807. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

