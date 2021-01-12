Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Drops By 66.9%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNISF opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Infrastructure and Industry segments. The company designs and constructs basic refining units, conversions, octane enhancement units, and other refining and treatment units in the refining sector; processing and chemical units and plants in the petrochemicals sectors; oil and gas fields development, and oil and gas treatment plants; and pipeline transport, storage parks, and compression stations, as well as natural gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage plants.

