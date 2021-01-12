Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Grows By 1,267.3%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, an increase of 1,267.3% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,045,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

