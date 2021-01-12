Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Expands By 650.0%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SWGAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SWGAY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 59,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,627. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

