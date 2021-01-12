Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Drops By 98.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TKAMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 14,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKAMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

