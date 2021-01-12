Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Grows By 217.6%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 217.6% from the December 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 47.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of USDP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 161,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,014. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

