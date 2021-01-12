Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Expands By 266.7%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VCISY opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. Vinci has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

