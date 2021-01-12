Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Declines By 99.3%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,095,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VSBGF stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail software technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, which provides real-time analytics and audience measurement system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

