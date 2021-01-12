Short Interest in Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Declines By 65.2%

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS YUMAQ opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11. Yuma Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $217,280.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Yuma Energy alerts:

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yuma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuma Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.