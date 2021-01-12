ShowHand (HAND) Trading 93.9% Lower This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 78.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 93.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $21,419.03 and $520.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ShowHand

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

