SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 35.60 ($0.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,652,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30. SIG plc has a one year low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 98.95 ($1.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £420.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

