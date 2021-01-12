Signify’s (LIGHT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.14 ($41.34).

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

