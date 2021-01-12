Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silgan will gain on strong demand for vital products like food, beverage, consumer health and personal care products amid the pandemic. However, lower demand for products not intended for stay-at-home use and weakness in certain beauty products will weigh on results. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on cutting costs will boost margins. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.92 and $2.97 in 2020. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year increase of 36%. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately. The acquisition of the dispensing business of the Albéa Group is a strategic fit for the closures segment and expected to lead to operational cost synergies of $20 million on an annual run rate basis. However, elevation in debt following the buyout remains a woe.”

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. 54 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,823,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,815,000 after buying an additional 77,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after buying an additional 512,010 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 615,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 781,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.