Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIMO. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,360 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 563.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

