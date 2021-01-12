Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.