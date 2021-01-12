Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%.

Shares of SLP traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

