Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $74.17. 8,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

