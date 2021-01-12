Single Point Partners LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.43. 5,141,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

