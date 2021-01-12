Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 8,769 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

IVV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.39.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

