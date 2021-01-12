Single Point Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $100.12. 143,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

