Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 32,588.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,406 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sirius XM by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $12,229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 69.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 588,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,525,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

