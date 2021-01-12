SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of SJW Group worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 292.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

