Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,970,000 after purchasing an additional 251,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,140,000 after buying an additional 58,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.