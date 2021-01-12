Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,539 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $52,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,574,000 after acquiring an additional 91,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.24.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $158.18. 1,803,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,694. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $165.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.