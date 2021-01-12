Skyworks Solutions, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.24.

SWKS stock opened at $162.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $165.99.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

