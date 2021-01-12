Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $$3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

