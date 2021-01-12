SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 40,450.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCJY opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

