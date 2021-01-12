SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41.

