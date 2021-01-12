SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $42.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $36.47 on Friday. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.47 million, a P/E ratio of -521.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,150,000 shares of company stock worth $86,043,122 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,941,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

