Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Tops $866,751.38

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $866,751.38 and approximately $273,451.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars.

