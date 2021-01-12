Smartshare (SSP) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $866,751.38 and $273,451.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

