Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $270.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FVRR. UBS Group upped their target price on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $24.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.55. 28,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,468. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $237.11.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

