Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $127.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $110.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

NYSE:CNI opened at $114.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

