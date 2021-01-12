Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $460.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roku from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $403.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.58. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $416.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 919.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

